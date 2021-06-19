The carry-over symbol of the Federal Sabantui was transferred to the Ulyanovsk region

In Russia, traditionally, the baton and the symbol of the Federal Sabantui – the bronze winged horse “Tulpar”, which personifies the will to win, a symbol of strength, swiftness and creative creation, is passed on to each other. The winged horse “Tulpar” has already visited many cities and regions of the country and now it has reached the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug of the city of Nizhnevartovsk.

Today, on the day of celebration, according to tradition, the symbol of Sabantui is handed over to the next host of the Federal Sabantui – the Ulyanovsk region.

“Tulpar” was handed over to the First Deputy Governor of the Ulyanovsk Region, the head of the Administration of the Governor of the Ulyanovsk Region, Alexander Kostomarov, and a member of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars, Chairman of the Regional National Cultural Autonomy of the Ulyanovsk Region Ramis Safin.

Alexander Kostomarov congratulated all those present on the national holiday Sabantuy on behalf of the Acting Governor of the Ulyanovsk Region Alexei Russkikh.

“We accept this symbol of the Federal Sabantui with all responsibility. Ugra has set the bar high, we undertake to hold Sabantuy no less brightly, solemnly and colorfully, ”said Alexander Kostomarov.

Further, the celebration of the Federal Sabantui continued with concert numbers prepared by the creative teams of the city of Nizhnevartovsk and the Republic of Tatarstan.