Vasil Shaikhraziev greeted the guests of the Federal Sabantuy in Nizhnevartovsk

Federal Sabantuy is being held today in the city of Nizhnevartovsk, Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug.

The guests of the Federal Sabantuy in Nizhnevartovsk have been welcomed by Deputy Prime Minister of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaikhraziev.

“We are very grateful to the Governor of the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug Natalya Vladimirovna for the fact that 3 years ago it was decided to hold the Federal Sabantuy in 2021 in Nizhnevartovsk. An organizing committee was created, headed by the First Deputy Governor of the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug – Ugra, Alexei Viktorovich Shipilov, and for 3 years we have been actively preparing, ”noted Vasil Shaikhraziev.

Also, Chairman of the National Council read out the welcoming address of the President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov to the guests of the event.

“Dear friends! Dear compatriots! On behalf of all Tatarstan people and on my own behalf, I cordially greet you and congratulate you on the national holiday Sabantuy! Wherever Tatars live, Sabantuy provides us with a unique opportunity to touch cultural origins, enjoy communication in one language and show our best qualities and creativity. Today Sabantui is widely celebrated both in Tatarstan itself and in many regions of the Russian Federation, as well as in the countries of the near and far abroad. We have the right to be proud that our wonderful holiday has firmly entered the great chronicle of the multinational culture of Russia, becoming a common spiritual heritage. Let this wonderful holiday add to your good mood and give you a new charge of bright, positive emotions! ” – says the welcoming letter of the President of the Republic of Tatarstan.

Vasil Shaikhraziev also presented state awards of the Republic of Tatarstan.

Rinat Abuzyarov, deputy chairman of the public organization “Tatar national-cultural autonomy of the city of Nizhnevartovsk“ Miras ”(“ Heritage ”), was awarded the medal“ 100 years of the formation of the TASSR ”for his great contribution to the preservation and development of the Tatar national culture, merits in public activities.

“For the great contribution to the preservation and development of spiritual, moral and cultural traditions of the Tatar people, strengthening of interethnic friendship and cooperation” The President of the Republic of Tatarstan was grateful to the Chairman of the public organization “Tatar National and Cultural Autonomy of the City of Nizhnevartovsk“ Miras ”(“ Heritage ”) Rafail Mukhametzyanov.

Agzam Nizamutdinov, Marat Khametgaraev and Rinat Azyukov were awarded with the Gratitude of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Tatarstan for their contribution to the preservation and development of the Tatar national culture.

Within the framework of the state program of the Republic of Tatarstan “Preserving the national identity of the Tatar people”, Tatar national costumes were presented to the Tatar-Bashkir ensemble “Shatlyk” in Nizhnevartovsk from the World Congress of Tatars.

The certificate of the World Congress of Tatars for the purchase of a minibus was presented to the “Tatar national-cultural autonomy of the city of Nizhnevartovsk“ Miras ”(“ Heritage ”).