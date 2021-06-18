A concert of the SalavaTik group will take place in the Kazan park “Kyrlay

On June 20, a concert of the SalavaTik children’s group will take place in the Kyrlay park. This group is a video project of the Salavat Kupere magazine, created on the basis of Tatmedia JUNIOR.

The main goal of the project is to educate the younger generation through melodic and cheerful songs in the Tatar language. “SalavaTik” occupies an important place in the teaching and popularization of Tatar children’s songs, which many listen to and sing from childhood. The work is being carried out in different directions. The videos are not only posted on the YouTube channel, but also posted on the TikTok social network, popular among children.

Six children are participating in the SalavaTik project. These are pupils of the Tatar State Philharmonic Society, pupils of the famous Tatar singer Gulnaz Gafurova. Chulpan Zakirova, the head of the Kazan dance ensemble, teaches children the choreographic skills. The arrangement of the songs is prepared by the artistic director of the project, musician Ruslan Amirov.

In total, 16 songs were recorded within the framework of the project. In addition to Tatar folk songs, popular children’s songs were selected. They all became popular with listeners. For example, more than 27 thousand people watched the Tatar folk song “Chuma Urdek, Chuma Kaz” on the YouTube channel.

At the concert, the SalavaTik group will perform ten compositions. Every little spectator will be able to join them, dance and sing along with the performers. The most active participants will be awarded with prizes.

The atmosphere of a real holiday will be created by a corner of childhood. Here kids can take part in various master classes, try their hand at competitions and games, read magazines and relax. And Professor Frost will surprise his friends with a variety of amazing experiences.

The honorary guests of the holiday will be the head of the Republican Agency for Press and Mass Communications “Tatmedia” Aydar Salimgareev, General Director of JSC “Tatmedia” Shamil Sadykov and the founder of the magazine “Salavat Kupere” writer Zinnur Husniyar.

The concert is scheduled to start at three in the afternoon.