June 10, 2021 RPO “TNKA of the Penza region” under the leadership of the Chairman Tuktarov Zh. Z. took part in the festival of national and cultural autonomies of the Penza region “Multinational round dance”, timed to the Day of Russia.

During the festival, schoolchildren, college students and activists of public national associations got acquainted with the work of exhibition sites of peoples living in the Penza region, exhibitions of national costumes, household items, literature and national crafts.

The head of the Department of Internal Policy of the Government of the Penza Region PS Maslov, Acting Minister of Education of the Penza Region AG Voronkov, Director of the GAU PO “Multifunctional Youth Center of the Penza Region” SV Zinoviev addressed the guests with a welcoming speech.

The activists of the RPO “TNKA of the Penza region” presented the national Tatar costume, organized an exhibition of decorative and applied arts and crafts, books in the Tatar language and held a master class for children “Tatar ornament”.

At the festive concert, songs in national languages ​​were performed by soloists and ensembles representing the national and cultural autonomies of the Penza region. The Tatar song was presented by the activists of the youth executive committee of the RPO “TNKA of the Penza region” Elina Khusyainova, Tinchurina Meniria.