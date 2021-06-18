Audition of creative programs of amateur groups will take place at the Staro-Tatar Sloboda

On June 18, 2021 at 13:00 in the territory of Staro-Tatar Sloboda there will be an audition of creative programs of amateur groups for the assignment (confirmation) of the title “People’s”.

At 13:00, the first auditions of the creative programs of groups from the Nurlatsky municipal district will take place – the Chuvash folk ensemble “Sespel” (Snowdrop), the vocal ensemble “Leisya, song”.

On June 18, 23 and 28, 2021, the following groups will present their programs for the assessment of the artistic council: Kaibitsky, Drozhzhanovsky, Cheremshansky, Tetyushsky, Buinsky, Nurlatsky, Pestrechinsky districts.

The resource center for the introduction of innovations and the preservation of traditions in the field of culture of the Republic of Tatarstan is doing a lot of work to develop the creative potential of amateur groups: contests are held in various genres of art, folklore festivals and holidays of traditional cultures of the peoples of the Republic of Tatarstan, a creative information base of amateur groups of the Republic of Tatarstan is being created …

The Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan approved the regulation on the assignment (confirmation) of the titles “People’s”, “Exemplary” collective, studio. According to the regulation, collectives with the title “People’s”, “Exemplary” must confirm the title once every 5 years.