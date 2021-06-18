In the public spaces of Kazan, the project “Khurkuttu – burukut” was launched

In the public spaces of Kazan, the project “Hurәkәttә – burәkәt” was launched, which in translation from Tatar means “On the move – life”!

A unique project appeared in the Year of Native Languages ​​and National Unity. During the summer, you can take part in 14 sports and creative activities in the Tatar language. The first of them already took place on June 3 on the embankment of Lake Kaban: coach Leysan Bikmullina and TV and radio host Aivaz Sadyrov held a yoga training in Tatarатар

We inform you what other classes in Tatar you can participate in until the end of June:

On June 18, at 19:00 on the embankment of Lake Kaban, a performance and a master class in Tatar dances “Chabata” will be held by the artist of the State Song and Dance Ensemble Alsu Magsumzyanova and choreographer Gulsina Galimullina.

On June 23, at 18:00 in the amphitheater of the Black Lake Park, an improvisation dance lesson from the choreographer Marsel Nureyev will take place. You will be able to feel freedom of movement and dance without memorized patterns and combinations.

June 28 at 19:00 – breathing practices will take place on the Kaban lake embankment. They will be hosted by producer and director Ilshat Rakhimbay, as well as scriptwriter and director Gulnara Ivanova.