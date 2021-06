Danis Shakirov got acquainted with the preparation of the XI All-Russian Rural Sabantui in Muslyumovo

Today the head of the Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars Danis Fanisovich Shakirov visited the Muslyumovsky district. During the working trip, he got acquainted with the preparation of the festive site. The work is in full swing here.

Currently, the Sabantui program, the list of invited guests, etc. are ready. Epidemiological precautions will be taken during the holiday. Let us remind you that the XI All-Russian Rural Sabantuy will be held on July 3.