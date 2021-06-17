Rustam Minnikhanov met with representatives of Tatar public associations of the Republic of Uzbekistan

Today, within the framework of a working trip to the Republic of Uzbekistan, President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov met with representatives of Tatar public associations.

The meeting was moderated by Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaikhraziev.

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan greeted the guests and spoke about the projects of the World Congress of Tatars and the activities of the organization in the context of the pandemic. He also stressed that in 2022 memorable dates will be celebrated: the 1100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam by the Volga Bulgaria, the 30th anniversary of the World Congress of Tatars, etc.

Rishat Nabiullin, Chairman of the Board of the Tatar Public Cultural and Educational Center in Tashkent, also addressed the guests with a welcoming speech. He expressed gratitude to the leadership of the Republic of Tatarstan for assistance in a pandemic: this is humanitarian aid, and patronage support, as well as care for our elderly compatriots. Rishat Nabiullin noted that the Representation of the Republic of Tajikistan in the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Committee for Interethnic Relations provide assistance to the center.

In addition, the Chairman of the Board of the Tatar Cultural and Educational Center expressed hope for assistance in several issues: the creation of the Association of Tatar Centers of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the holding of the final of the Tatar Kyzy competition and the 30th anniversary of the Tatar Cultural and Educational Center of Uzbekistan. Rishat Nabiullin stressed the need to create a “Tatar House” and a puppet theater, through which children will be taught the Tatar language.

Rinat Shigabdinov, a member of the Board of the Tatar Public Cultural and Educational Center in Tashkent, a leading researcher at the Scientific and Educational Memorial Complex named after the First President Islam Karimov under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, spoke about the history of the Tatars living in Uzbekistan, who played a big role in the formation of the republic: they opened schools , published books, etc. He also noted that today, joint work is underway with the Institute of the Tatar Encyclopedia to publish the book “Tatars of Uzbekistan”.

Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Tatar Public Cultural and Educational Center in Tashkent, Honored Artist of the Republic of Tatarstan and the Republic of Bashkortostan Feruza Khaldarova spoke about the activities of this center. She also noted that the Tatar Cultural and Educational Center takes an active part in events held by the Embassy of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Uzbekistan, the representative office of Tatarstan, the representative office of Rossotrudnichestvo, the committee on interethnic relations and friendly relations with foreign countries under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Uzbekistan and in all republican events …

Rustambek Kurbanov, Chairman of the Committee on Interethnic Relations and Friendly Relations with Foreign Countries under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Uzbekistan, raised the issue of signing a memorandum between this committee and the World Congress of Tatars. He stressed that the Tatars are active in the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The President of the Republic of Tatarstan noted that since 2017, close ties have been established between the Republic of Uzbekistan and Tatarstan in various fields. He also addressed his compatriots: “We are grateful that you remain true to your roots,” Rustam Minnikhanov noted.

Also, at the end of the meeting, the presentation of awards and letters of thanks took place. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Uzbekistan Oleg Malginov and Chairman of the Council of Elders of the Tatar Public Cultural and Educational Center in Tashkent Rim Giniyatullin were awarded the medal “100 years of the formation of the TASSR”.

The honorary title “Honored Worker of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan” was awarded to Maryam Bukharova, artistic director of the Tatar folklore ensemble “Izge Nur”, member of the board of the Tatar Public Cultural and Educational Center (TOKPTs) in Tashkent, Chairman of the Sergeli district branch of the TOKPTs in Tashkent.

The gratitude of the President of the Republic of Tatarstan was presented to the adviser of the Representation of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Republic of Uzbekistan Nariman Karimov, activist of the Tatar public cultural and educational center of Tashkent Nuriya Maksudova, member of the Board of the Tatar public cultural and educational center of Tashkent Rinat Mamleev and Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Tatar public cultural and the educational center of Tashkent, Rustam Tukhvatullin. Also, the Tatar Public Cultural and Educational Center in Tashkent was presented with a memorable gift.