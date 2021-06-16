Tatar-Bashkir folk holiday “Sabantuy – 2021” was held in Ancient Bukhara

On June 13, 2021, in Bukhara, on the square in front of the historical monument of the 16th century “Nodir Devonbegi Madrasah”, the Tatar-Bashkir folk holiday “Sabantuy-2021” was held.

The holiday united the Tatars and Bashkirs of the Bukhara region, as well as residents and guests of the city of Bukhara. The guests and participants of “Sabantuy-2021” were greeted with a Tatar chak-chak accompanied by cheerful folk motives.

The holiday was opened by the khokim of Bukhara region Botir Zaripov. The head of the region emphasized the importance and significance of celebrating national holidays in maintaining interethnic harmony and friendship in society.

Artists from the Republic of Tatarstan Airat Imashev and Bazarbay Murat read out the greeting message of the President of the Republic of Tatarstan R.N. Minnikhanov to the organizers and participants of the holiday.

The big festive concert continued with the performance of the activists of the Tatar-Bashkir cultural center of the Bukhara region Rinat Shambazov, Zulfiya Akhmedshina, Gulsina Rafikova, Ravil Zabirov, Nasima Gulova. Honored Artist of the Republic of Uzbekistan Nishon Otamuradov also performed at the festival. Music and dance group “Life Style” has prepared a dance number.

A bright event of the holiday was the performance of invited guests from the Republic of Tatarstan. They sang songs in the Tatar language, which made the guests of “Sabantuy” very happy In conclusion, the most active members of the center were awarded certificates of honor.

The organizer of Sabantuy-2021 was the Tatar-Bashkir national cultural center of the Bukhara region. Invaluable assistance and support in organizing and holding the holiday was provided by the Bukhara regional khokimiyat, regional and city departments of culture.

Also, great assistance was rendered by the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan, the Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars, the Embassy of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Uzbekistan, as well as the Representation of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Uzbekistan is a multinational country in which representatives of different peoples live in friendship and harmony. Today, in the Bukhara region, the Tatar-Bashkir community is one of the numerous and numbers about 10 thousand Tatars and Bashkirs. Community representatives take an active part in the life of society and contribute to the socio-economic development of the region.

The annual Tatar-Bashkir folk holiday “Sabantuy”, as well as many other national holidays in the Bukhara region is a confirmation of respect for the rights of citizens to preserve and continue their culture, traditions and customs.