On June 13, the regional national Tatar-Bashkir holiday “Sabantuy” took place in the Zenkovsky park of Prokopyevsk. The event was attended by musical and dance groups from different cities of Kuzbass, a tasting of national dishes, a competition of national costumes.

An interesting concert program was offered to the guests of Sabantuy. The popular Tatar pop artist Vil Usmanov, the Nur song and dance collective from Novokuznetsk and the young singer of Tatar songs Regina Khaibullina performed on the stage.