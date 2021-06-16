The best young teachers were identified in the capital of Tatarstan

June 11, 2021 at the CMC named after I. A. Gaidar hosted the final of the competition “The best young teacher of Kazan 2021”. Every year since 2008, this traditional competition has been held with the aim of identifying and encouraging young teachers (up to 35 years old) of universities and colleges in Kazan, who have achieved significant results in scientific, educational, methodological and educational activities, have proven themselves professionally among students.

This year, young teachers have passed two rounds: correspondence and full-time. At the extramural stage, the expert commission considered 19 applications of the contestants, which included a professional portfolio of the contestants and video recording of training sessions with students. In the full-time final of the competition, only 10 representatives were able to compete for the title of Best Young Teacher of Kazan.

The final consisted of the following public competitive tests: creative self-presentation, in which the contestants demonstrated their best professional and personal qualities, and debates. If the first was the “homework” of the contestants, then the most difficult and exciting test was the debate, in which, based on the results of the drawing of lots, opposed positions were defended on topical problems of modern education and science: the need for distance education and the cost of training in “outdated” specialties, the introduction of special educational disciplines that implement the competencies of social and business design, the quality of non-formal education and the material and technical base of educational institutions.

According to the results of competitive tests, Karimova Iliza Aidarovna – teacher of the subject-cycle commission of social and humanitarian and socio-economic disciplines of Kazan Pedagogical College and Ulyanova Ekaterina Sergeevna – teacher of computer science at Kazan Radio-Mechanical College became prize-winners of the competition in the nomination Best young teacher of Kazan among teachers of professional education. Among higher education, the winners of the competition were Kasimova Marina Ilgizyarovna – lecturer at the Faculty of the Higher School of Arts, the Department of Choreographic Art at the Kazan State Institute of Culture and Guzelbaeva Irina Aleksandrovna – Lecturer at the Department of Philosophy and History, Faculty of Biotechnology and Standardization of the Kazan State Academy of Veterinary Medicine named after V.I. N.E. Bauman. Diana Erikhovna Makarova, a teacher of the cycle commission of the commodity research and commercial cycle of the Kazan Trade and Economic College, received a special sponsorship prize from the Art! Wow creative studio.

Aigul Ildusovna Garipova, a teacher of nursing at the Kazan Medical College, and Regina Yanovna Iskhakova, Candidate of Technical Sciences, Associate Professor of the Department of Energy Technologies, received diplomas of the winner of the competition for the title of Best Young Teacher of Kazan in 2021 among higher and professional educational institutions and memorable statuettes. and oil and gas processing “Kazan State Power Engineering University.