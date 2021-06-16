Children’s holiday “Sabantuy” was held in the city of Partizansk

On June 6, the Vladivostok Tatar-Bashkir public organization “Duslyk” (Friendship), headed by the deputy of the Vladivostok Duma Ibashev Takhir Anvarovich, organized a visit and demonstration of the traveling exhibition “Ethno-Museum of Tatar and Bashkir Culture and Tradition” in the city of Partizansk.

The children’s holiday “Sabantuy” was organized by the Tatar-Bashkir public organization “Tugan Tel”, which means “Native language” of the city of Nakhodka, dedicated to the anniversary of the city of Partizansk.

A socially significant event was held with the grant support of the Primorsky Territory administration in the direction “Strengthening interethnic, interethnic and interfaith relations, preventing extremism and xenophobia”. Public organizations of Tatars and Bashkirs from the cities of Artyom, Ussuriysk, Vladivostok and the settlements of Vladimir Aleksandrovsk, Lazovsky, Anuchinsky and Partizansky districts and other settlements, other public organizations, associations and diasporas took part in this children’s holiday “Sabantuy”. Many thanks to the Nakhodka public organization of Tatars and Bashkirs for organizing and holding a socially significant event.

Visitors and guests for the first time saw a real Bashkir yurt in the city park of the city of Partizansk. In addition, the traveling exhibition “Ethno-Museum of Tatar and Bashkir Culture and Tradition” was an adornment of the children’s holiday “Sabantuy”.

Guests and visitors at the festive event, after getting acquainted with the exhibits, were photographed for memory in national costumes.

Following the results of the events, the deputy head of the administration of the Partizansky urban district, Mikhail Romanov, left in the magazine visits to the museum reviews with gratitude for the interesting events were summed up by the deputy chairman of the VTBOO “DUSLYK Friendship” Rafael Abdullin.