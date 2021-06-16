The qualifying round of the contest “Tatar Kyzy -2021” will be held in Krasnodar

In Krasnodar, on June 27 at 12:00, the regional qualifying round of the Tatar Kyzy competition will take place.

Girls from 18 to 27 years old are invited to participate in competitive tests: a presentation about themselves, a defile in a Tatar costume, a local history competition, a culinary competition, a handicraft and creativity competition.

⠀

The winner of the qualifying round will take part in the finals of the Tatar Kyzy International Competition in Kazan.

