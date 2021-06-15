Vasil Shaikhraziev leaves for a working visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan

On June 16, 2021, in Tashkent, the President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov will meet with representatives of Tatar public associations of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The meeting is moderated by Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaikhraziev.

During the event, speeches are expected by the Chairman of the Board of the Tatar Public Cultural and Educational Center in Tashkent, Rishat Nabiullin, a member of the Council of Tatar Youth at the Tatar Public Cultural and Educational Center in Tashkent, Nazim Ismagilov, a member of the Board of the Tatar Public Cultural and Educational Center in Tashkent, a leading scientific employee of the Scientific and Educational Memorial Complex named after the First President Islam Karimov under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Rinat Shigabdinov, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Tatar Public Cultural and Educational Center in Tashkent, Honored Artist of the Republic of Tatarstan and the Republic of Bashkortostan Feruza Khaldarova.