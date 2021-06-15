Around the world of Kazan yachtsmen is over!

On Monday, June 14, 2021, at 16:00 Moscow time, the Kazan yacht Milonga, after 9 months of sailing around the globe, came to the Turkish port of Marmaris. The captain of the crew Almaz Aliyev said that the sailing on the seas and oceans with a length of 45 thousand km was successfully completed, using the force of not always a tailwind. Almaz Asgatovich Aliyev and Ilfat Minibayev, who celebrated their 70th birthday on the way, will fly to Kazan on the first possible scheduled plane, and Ivan Polikasov, who replaced Vily Sagitov, a member of the team at the last stages of the voyage, remains on the yacht for servicing the vessel at the port. The time of arrival of the crew in Kazan and a special press conference for journalists will be announced later. On it, sailors will share their memories of the most vivid and dramatic episodes of this most difficult and eternal journey.

