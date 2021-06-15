Mintimer Shaimiev presented the medals “100 years of the formation of the TASSR”

State Counselor of the Republic of Tatarstan Mintimer Shaimiev presented the medals “100 years of the formation of the TASSR” to the first President of Ingushetia, Hero of the Soviet Union Ruslan Aushev, General Director of the Business Support Fund “Business Commonwealth” Abbas Abbasov and President of the Russian Union of Producers Oleg Soskovets. The ceremony took place in the Kazan Kremlin.

Mintimer Shaimiev told the guests about the work of the Renaissance Foundation to preserve the historical and cultural heritage and presented an exposition dedicated to the revival of the ancient Bolgar and the island-city of Sviyazhsk, the construction of the Bulgarian Islamic Academy and the reconstruction of the Cathedral of the Kazan Icon of the Mother of God.

The event was attended by head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Tatarstan Asgat Safarov and the deputy of the State Assembly – Kurultai of Bashkortostan, Alexander Rabotyaev.