The competition “Saban tuye guzule-2021” was held in Zainsky district

Nine beauties took part in the annual regional competition “Saban tuye guzule-2021”: Leysan Akhmetzyanova, Guzel Butakova, Regina Krasovskaya, Nailya Entaltseva, Rozalia Mardanova, Aigul Khabibullina, Aisylu Matieva, Angelina Kuzmina, Adelina Tretyak. All participants went through four stages in nominations: presentation, creative performance, national cuisine, grace.

The jury members deliberated for a long time and could not determine the winner. When the turn came and the winners in their nominations were named, only two participants remained without awards – 20-year-old Angelina Kuzmina and 22-year-old Leysan Akhmetzyanova. As a result, the title “Saban tuye guzule-2021” was deservedly awarded to both girls.

According to the winners, they have not yet decided how they will share the crown, but the main prize – a ticket to the sea worth 60 thousand rubles – will go to both.

The ceremony of awarding the winners and nominees was held by the head of the district Razif Karimov and the deputy of the State Council of the Republic of Tatarstan Ilshat Aminov.