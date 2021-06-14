tatruen
The national Tatar holiday Sabantuy was held in Samara for 32 times

The national Tatar holiday Sabantuy was held in Samara for 32 times

The national Tatar holiday Sabantuy was held in Samara for 32 times

On June 12, the national Tatar holiday Sabantuy was held in Samara for 32 times. This year it was dedicated to the 170th anniversary of the Samara province.

In the park named after Gagarin organized a bright program traditional for Sabantui with sports competitions, including the Tatar national wrestling Koresh, and folk games. The mood and flavor of the holiday was created by performances of creative teams and traditional cuisine.

Governor of the Samara region Dmitry Azarov became the guest of honor of Sabantuy.

 

