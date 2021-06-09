The Bavlinsky district received guests from Bashkortostan

A memorable meeting took place yesterday in the village of Isergapovo, Bavlinsky District. Members of the organization of Tatar women “Ak Kalfak” from the village of Tyumenyak, Tuymazinsky district of Bashkortostan, arrived in the district.

On the way to Isergapovo, the guests visited the Fanis Yarullin Museum in the village of Kyzyl-Yar. The head of the museum, Guzaliya Gazizullina, gave them a meaningful excursion.

In Isergapovo, the guests were welcomed with national sweets by representatives of the local organization Ak Kalfak.

During the meeting, the guests got acquainted with the history of the village school, a museum, an exposition dedicated to Mirgaziyan and Vakhit Yunusov, a sacred place called “Eulia Kabere”, the historic streets of the village, the Irek and Gulshat Timayevs, visited the Bakir Tau cafe, a local mosque. The guests had the opportunity to get acquainted with the skills of amateur artists, poetry of local poets.

The head of the Ak Kalfak Isergapn organization Ruzilya Abuzarova and other active women made a lot of effort in organizing this meeting. The workers of the local school, mosque and culture rendered great help.