Meeting with delegation from the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) was held at the World Congress of Tatars

Today, at the Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars, a meeting with a delegation from the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) was held. The guests, on behalf of Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaikhraziev, have been welcomed by Head of the Executive Committee of the CGT Danis Shakirov.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Minister for External Relations and People’s Affairs of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) Vladimir Spiridonov, representative of the Republic of Sa1kha (Yakutia) in the Republic of Tatarstan on a voluntary basis Ramil Zakirov, Chairman of the public organization Tatar Cultural Center “Tugan Yak” of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) Igor Khalilov and members of this organization.

Danis Shakirov told the guests about the activities of the World Congress of Tatars. He noted that the International Union of VKT unites 510 organizations from 76 regions of the Russian Federation and 42 foreign countries.

-We hold about 10 large forums per year. Among them are the “All-Russian Forum of Tatar Religious Figures”, “World Forum of Tatar Women”, “World Forum of Tatar Youth” and others. These forums are aimed at preserving the national identity of the Tatar people, – said the Head of the Executive Committee.

Danis Shakirov also told the guests about the document “Tatars: an action strategy”, which defines the vectors of the development of the Tatar people, and about the ways of implementing this strategy.

Deputy Minister for External Relations and People’s Affairs of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) Vladimir Spiridonov greeted the guests and expressed gratitude for organizing the meeting on behalf of the Government of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) and on behalf of the delegation that arrived in Tatarstan.

Vladimir Spiridonov told the meeting participants about the economy, society, culture of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) and the city of Yakutsk. He noted that the Tatars occupy a place in all spheres of the life of the Republic.