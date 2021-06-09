Round table “Regional Cinema: Problems and Prospects” at the “Mir” cinema held

The round table “Regional Cinema: Problems and Prospects” was held at the Mir cinema within the framework of the Days of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) in the Republic of Tatarstan, which are held in Kazan from June 7 to 13 and are timed to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the Yakut ASSR.

Directors Nikita Arzhakov, Eduard Novikov and Dmitry Koltsov, Director of the AU RS (Y) State Oil Company Sakhafilm Dmitry Shadrin, Chairman of the Investigative Committee of the Sakha Republic Alexei Romanov and Head of the Department of Professional Art and Spiritual Development of the Ministry of Culture of the RS ( I) Nyurguyan Illarionov.

From Bashkortostan came director of the film studio “Bashkortostan” Yunir Aminev and the chairman of the Investigative Committee of the Republic of Bashkortostan Zukhra Burakaeva.

Tatarstan cinema was presented by the Chairman of the Investigative Committee of the Republic of Tatarstan Ildar Yagafarov, Head of the Department of Networking, International and Interregional Cooperation of the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan Victoria Dautova, producer and director of Tatarkino Milyausha Aituganova, directors Alexey Barykin, Ilshat Rakhimbay and Natalya Topal.

The classic conflict of generations did not pass by the participants of the round table. Young filmmakers represented by directors Ilshat Rakhimbay and Dmitry Koltsov actively defended the commercial side of the production. “Without a commercial component, there will be no development,” says Dmitry Koltsov. “Cinema today is moving to IT” – the future of cinema is in the digital space, added the director of the film “Private Chaerin”.

The representatives of the older generation were more concerned about spirituality, preservation of language and identity.

“I think we have gathered here in order to preserve our originality through cinematography,” says Nikita Arzhakov, director of the film “Tygyn Darkhan”. “When the language is preserved, we will continue to live,” he said.

Some of the topics identified in the process of communication, the participants see in the possibility of solving on their own. For example, issues of joint distribution of national films in the regions of the Russian Federation. In addition, there was a unanimous opinion on the need to amend the federal law “On state support for the cinematography of the Russian Federation.”

The result of the round table was the decision to form a tripartite resolution on the development and support of regional cinema, and then present it at the regional and federal levels.