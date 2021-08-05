Graffiti based on the work of Mustai Karim will appear on the facades of houses in Ufa I

In Ufa, the construction of a public garden next to school No. 130 continues. The final touch will be the creation of graffiti based on the work of Mustai Karim “I free the birds …”. They will appear on the facades of institutions adjacent to the park.

Residents can offer their own version of the image. To participate in the competition, you need to send an application and work to the Sozvezdiye Children’s Creativity Center by August 15 at the email address: сentr-sozvezdiе@mail.ru.

A sketch can be made with a pencil, paints, felt-tip pens, wax crayons, gel pens, charcoal, ink, and also reflected in a photograph. The theme should not contradict the concept of the square.

The works will be evaluated according to criteria such as compliance with the goals and objectives of the competition, the author’s personal attitude to the topic and its disclosure, the originality of the concept, artistic skills and expressiveness.

Participants can be preschoolers (younger age group), children 7-11 years old and 12-18 years old. The results will be summed up on August 17.