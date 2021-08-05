In Kabul, the Tatars of Afghanistan organized a rally in support of doctors

In Kabul, near the building of the Ministry of Health of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, a peaceful rally was organized by the Tatar community due to the delay in the payment of salaries to medical workers in the northern provinces of the country.

“In northern Afghanistan, fierce fighting continues between government forces and radical groups. Social workers are under great threat and are being actively targeted by radicals. Despite this, doctors are doing their duty to people. And they have the right to demand that the Government of Afghanistan fulfill their obligations. Indeed, in a number of provinces, doctors have not been able to receive their salaries for ten months already, ”said Rustam Khabibullin, general director of the Charitable Patriotic Fund of Muslims.

“The Tatars, unable to withstand the constant promises from the local governors, went to a rally, demanding to pay off the debt to the doctors and to dismiss the governors of the northern provinces who allowed it to arise. As of today, the Government of Afghanistan has taken measures to close the debt, payments have already been made, ”the agency’s interlocutor explained.

Recently, the Tatar community of Afghanistan has become more active. In the spring, they achieved the inclusion of references to belonging to the Tatar people in passports and birth certificates. The previously scattered groups of the Tatars of Afghanistan began to unite and fight for their rights.

At the moment, in Afghanistan, terrorist groups are rushing to the border with Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Self-defense units of the Tatars of Samangan, Balkh, Baghlan and other provinces also stood in their way. They successfully hold the strategically important districts of the northern provinces, including Hairaton, a border point on the border with Uzbekistan, through which international trade goes.