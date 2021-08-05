“Gardens of Qur’anic Wisdom” – a new book by the imam-khatyb of the Moscow Cathedral Mosque Islam Zaripov                                                              

The publishing house “Medina” has published a new book by the imam-khatyb of the Moscow Cathedral Mosque, candidate of historical sciences Islam Zaripov – “Gardens of Quranic Wisdom”. This edition opens the book series of the same name, based on the lectures of Islam Zaripov on individual suras and ayats of the Noble Koran and sermons read by him in the Moscow Cathedral Mosque.

Building his research on the analysis of the vocabulary and grammar of ayats, their comparison with parallel passages of the Holy Scriptures and the prophetic Tradition (Sunnah), as well as using classical works on Muslim exegesis (tafsir) and the works of Russian theologians of the early twentieth century, the author projects the meanings of God’s final message to humanity on the modern life of Russian Islam.

The debut book of this series is in two parts. The first is devoted to a poyat analysis of the main surah of the Koran – “Al-Fatiha” (“Opening”), the second – to a fragmentary analysis of short surahs of the 30th part (juz’a), often re-read by Muslims in daily prayers – “Al-A’la” ( No. 87), “Al-Gashiya” (No. 88), “Al-Fajr” (No. 89), “Al-Balad” (No. 90), “Al-Shams” (No. 91), “Al-Lail” ( No. 92), Ad-Dukha (No. 93) and Al-Sharh (No. 94).

The book, first of all, is addressed to Muslims, as well as to all those interested in modern Koranic hermeneutics and Muslim theology.

The first copies of the books received from the printing house were presented to the author of the work and warmly congratulated by the acting chairman of the Religious Board of Muslims of the Russian Federation, editor-in-chief of the Medina Publishing House Damir Mukhetdinov.