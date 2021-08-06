The Ufa Tatar theater “Nur” is preparing for the first premiere of the 30th anniversary theater season

The Ufa State Tatar Theater “Nur” is preparing for the first premiere of the 30th anniversary theatrical season. Very soon, the drama of Nail Gaitbaev “Everything has a limit” will be presented to the audience.

Now the reading is taking place – one of the most important stages in the preparation of the performance. When the artists have mastered the material, the rehearsals will move on to the stage.

The production director and musical designer of the performance is Ildar Valeev, Honored Artist of Bashkortostan. Artist – Nuria Gabidullina, Honored Artist of Bashkortostan. Literary translation – Gulnur Usmanova.

In the future performance, eminent stage masters and young theater artists will be engaged – People’s Artist of Bashkortostan Rushat Mudarisov, Honored Artists of Bashkortostan Albert Sharafutdinov, Lilia Tazetdinova, Lyaysan Altynbaeva, Honored Artist of Bashkortostan and Honored Artist Damira Saetova, Amsterdam Yu. Elmir Gazizullin, Elmir Khaertdinov, People’s Artist of Bashkortostan and Tatarstan Rezida Fakhrullina, People’s Artist of Bashkortostan Fina Valieva, Aydar Khusnutdinov and Vadim Khairullin.