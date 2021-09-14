In the Bavlinsky district, a solemn opening of the spring took place after a large-scale reconstruction

On September 13, in the village of Isergapovo, Bavlinsky district of the Republic of Tatarstan, a significant event took place – the opening of the spring after major repairs. The local organization of Tatar women “Ak Kalfak” took an active part in the event.

This summer the spring has changed beyond recognition. Thanks to the material support of the oil workers, large-scale repair work was carried out here: stairs were built, paving stones were laid, a gazebo, a playground, flowers were planted, etc. kalfak “.

The residents of the village, natives of Isergapovo, now living in other places, as well as representatives of the branch of OOO Tatneft-AZS Center, JSC Tatoilgaz, who allocated funds for the improvement of the spring and completed the work, gathered for the holiday.

Rinat Khamidullin, deputy head of the Bavlinsky district, Linar Rakhimov, head of the Tatneft-AZS Center branch, Ruzilya Abuzarova, head of the Ak Kalfak rural organization, congratulated the villagers on the joyful event.

On the festive day, the premiere of a song specially written in honor of the renewal of the spring took place. The author of the words is the imam of the village Kamil Shamsuarov, the music is by Irek Gabdrakhmanov, a composer living in Germany. The holiday continued with a concert and tea.