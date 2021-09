The Chairman of the National Council got acquainted with the venues of the XXI Federal Sabantui in Ulyanovsk

Today, within the framework of a working visit to Ulyanovsk, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaikhraziev visited the site of the XXI Federal Sabantuy. Recall that in 2022, the national Tatar holiday will gather compatriots from all over Russia on the Simbirsk land.