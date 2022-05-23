In the Rostov region, a project is being developed to preserve the cultural heritage of the Tatar people

The Rostov region is a multinational region. More than 150 nationalities live here: Russians, Ukrainians, Belarusians, Armenians, Tatars and representatives of other nations. According to the latest statistics, 14 thousand Tatars live in the Rostov region, and 5.3 thousand live in the city of Rostov-on-Don.

2022 has been declared the year of folk art and intangible cultural heritage of the peoples of Russia. Recently, the younger generation has lost interest in their past, in national culture. Today it is very important to restore the process of transferring cultural values ​​from generation to generation and their preservation.

“In this regard, we came up with the idea of ​​a project, the purpose of which is to promote the Tatar culture and preserve the cultural heritage of the Tatar people in the Rostov region,” said Farida Sharafieva. In the implementation of the project, there is interaction with the ROOO Tatar-Bashkir Cultural Center “Yaktashlar”. They started the implementation of this project, and the families took part in various activities. Within the framework of this project, a number of events are also planned until the end of 2022.

The events will be aimed at introducing the culture of the Tatars of Rostov and the Rostov region, preserving cultural and historical values, educating the younger generation of interest in their native language, culture, history of the Tatar people, national holidays, customs and traditions

Based on the results of the project implementation and all activities within its framework, a presentation and a video will be prepared.