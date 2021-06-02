Iskitkech abi – Wonderful Grandmother – 2021 contest  in Magnitogorsk  held

Great name of the contest “Iskitkech әbi – Wonderful grandmother – 2021”! Everyone has their own, wonderful, unique, charming and beloved! There are definitely two grandmothers, it just so happened! And each brings and invests in you her part of her soul. It is the soul that you, perhaps, will understand years later, when, to your great regret, it will no longer be with you. But their words and souls will be there.

At the start of the project, there were 15 participants, but by the end, due to various circumstances, there were 11 of them. From young to old, I will not say age! Three months of competitive tests, trips and rehearsals, hotel accommodation and new acquaintances, communication, communication and communication again! Magnitogorsk was represented by Nuria Mukhamedshina, deputy head of the Ak Kalfak branch of Magnitogorsk and the Khanym women’s club, a participant and soloist of the Kazanysh Tatar dance ensemble of the House of Friendship of Peoples in Magnitogorsk.

As Tyutchev wrote – “I love a thunderstorm in early May …”, the final of the competition took place in May, but at the end – and in three spring months, the grandmothers blossomed in an incredible way! In the hands of experienced stylists, makeup artists, stage masters and vocals, our contestants performed a wonderful action during the finale. They showed the life of a girl from birth, the ritual of “Naming”, the wedding “Nikah” to old age.

At the final show of the project, everyone and everything tried – the entire stage of preparation with many hours of rehearsals was completed and now, on stage, we must not only give our souls to the viewer, showing everything that our grandmothers have learned, but also do not make mistakes, do not overdo it, do not burn out! And the support groups of the participants tried to help their grandmothers from the auditorium.

All grandmothers are great! Each got a victory in its nomination! But there is a winner in every competition – and it was Reda Kabirova from Verkhny Ufaley! Nuria Mukhamedshina became the winner in the category “The kindest grandmother”.