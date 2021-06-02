Jubilee   children’s Sabantuy was held in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk

On May 29, the Jubilee Sakhalin Children’s Sabantuy took place in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk. The multinational folk festival for children has been held for the tenth time.

The organizers express their gratitude to the Governor of the Sakhalin Region V.I. Limarenko, to the Mayor of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk S.A. Nadsadin, Acting Chairman of the Sakhalin Regional Duma V.E. Gomelevsky, deputy of the city Duma of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk T.I. Rudakova, event sponsors, creative teams, sports teams of the Sakhalin region, kindergarten No. 41 in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, city schools, the Mayachok rehabilitation center, national associations and diasporas of the Sakhalin region, a mosque in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk and a separate imam Yakub Hazrat.

On this day, at the Tatar folk festival in the city park of culture and recreation named after Yuri Gagarin gathered about a thousand islanders. And even rainy weather did not affect the positive attitude and good mood of the residents of Yuzhno-Sakhalin and guests.

From the stage, the honored guests congratulated the audience on the event and noted that the Sakhalin Sabantui annually unites hundreds of townspeople and strengthens good-neighborly relations between the residents of the multinational island region.

The extensive program included a festive procession, performances by masters of culture and art, children’s art groups, a whole series of exhibitions, a fair with dishes of national cuisine and arts and crafts of the peoples living in the island region.

Those interested could measure their strength in national games and competitions. The most spectacular were the exciting fights of the athletes in the “Keresh” wrestling – they were distinguished by a special passion and fighting spirit. And the young guests of the holiday spent time on the playground with contests, quizzes, sports and horseback riding.

By tradition, the activists and organizers of this wonderful children’s holiday were honored. They were presented with Letters of Gratitude.