Vasil Shaikhraziev took part in a meeting on the preparation of the All-Russian rural sabantui

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council Vasil Shaikhraziev, as part of a working trip to the Muslyumovsky district, took part in a visiting meeting on the preparation of the All-Russian rural Sabantui. The head of the Muslyumovsky district Ramil Mullin also took part in the meeting of the organizing committee.

We remind l that the XI All-Russian Rural Sabantuy-2021 will be held on July 3, 2021 in Muslyumovo. In 2020, the holiday was planned to be dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the TASSR. However, due to the epidemiological situation, Sabantuy was postponed to 2021.