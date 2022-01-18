Kamal Theater launches open tours for citizens

On January 20, 2022, Tatar State Academic Theater named after M. Galiasgara Kamal opens free tours. People’s Artist of Tatarstan Luara Shakirzyanova will acquaint visitors with the spaces of the large and small stages, the backstage, the memorial office of Galiasgar Kamal, the historical exhibition and the art gallery, will take them to the dressing room, sewing and props workshops, where you can talk with theater workers and even try on any scene. Citizens will learn about the main milestones in the history of the oldest national theater and its plans for the future, they will be able to ask questions about the upcoming move of the troupe to a new location. Link for registration.

In the current building on St. Tatarstan, 1 the theater has been living for a little over 30 years, and before that there were many moves in its history. Each location is associated with a new stage in the development of the theater and national culture as a whole. In anticipation of the upcoming changes, the leadership of Kamalovsky considers it important to notice and fix changes in the architectural appearance of the city, to speculate about their impact on the life of Kazan in the future.

open free tours of the, on the 115th birthday of the Tatar theater. Further excursions are planned to be held 2 times a month until the end of the 116th theater season as part of the Open International Competition for the development of the architectural concept of the Kamal Theater. The tours will be launched jointly with the Internet magazine Enter as part of the discussion and educational program “City Moderators”.

We remind the competition started on July 23, 2021. In November, an introductory seminar was held in Kazan for participants of 8 finalist teams, and now they are working on their projects in close cooperation with experts. In February, the jury will select the three best projects and name one winner, whose idea for the new building of the Kamal Theater will be realized.

The initiators of the competition are the President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov and the Tatar State Academic Theatre after G. Kamal. The competition is supported by the Government of the Republic of Tatarstan, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan, the Executive Committee of the city of Kazan and the Institute for Urban Development of the Republic of Tatarstan Foundation. The operator is the International Urban Laboratory CENTER Lab. The curator of the competition is the Kazan production company creeptone media.

Schedule of upcoming excursions with a link to registration:

January 20 14:00 (in Russian)

3 February 14:00 (in Tatar)

February 17 14:00 (in Russian)

Duration of excursions – 60 minutes