Vasil Shaikhraziev and Talgat Hazrat Tajuddin discussed preparations for the celebration of the 1100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam

Deputy Prime Minister of Tatarstan, chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaykhraziev during his visit to Bashkortostan met with the chairman of the Central Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Russia, the Supreme Mufti of Russia Talgat hazrat Tadzhuddin. They discussed issues of preparation for the 1100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam in the Volga Bulgaria. The meeting was also attended by Permanent Representative of the Republic of Tatarstan in Bashkortostan Yusuf Yakubov, Deputy Head of the Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars Mars Tukaev and others.

Vasil Shaykhraziev said that from May 19 to May 21 Kazan will host the All-Russian Forum of Tatar Religious Figures. Within its framework, on May 21, “Izge Bolgar җyeny” will take place. According to the chairman of the National Council, organizing committees are also being formed in the regions to hold events dedicated to the 1100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam. Talgat hazrat wished the festive events to be held at a high level.