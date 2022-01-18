In Ufa, the competition for the best design of the monument to Karim Khakimov was extended

The Ministry of Culture has extended the competition for the creation of the best project for a monument to the Soviet diplomat, a native of the Republic of Bashkortostan Karim Khakimov in the city of Ufa.

The place of installation of the monument is the park named after V.I. Lenin, near the intersection of Sovetskaya and Tukaev streets.

Applications for participation in the competition, projects, explanatory notes, graphic materials and cost estimates are submitted by the authors until April 4, 2022 to the regional branch of the All-Russian creative public organization “Union of Artists of Russia” of the Republic of Bashkortostan: Ufa, Oktyabrya Avenue, 148. Telephone : 8 (347) 284-42-47.

The regulations can be found on the website of the regional organization “Union of Artists of Russia” of the Republic of Bashkortostan.

Karim Khakimov is a legendary personality, an outstanding Soviet diplomat, the first plenipotentiary representative of Soviet Russia in the Arab countries, who made a significant contribution to the establishment of good relations between the young Soviet Republic and the Arab-Persian world.