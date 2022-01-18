A new website will be launched on the occasion of the 1100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam

This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaykhraziev during a meeting with Mufti of the Republic of Bashkortostan Ainur Hazrat Birgalin as part of a working trip to Ufa.

During the meeting, the leaders discussed the upcoming events dedicated to the 1100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam by the Volga Bulgaria. Vasil Shaikhraziev noted that in connection with this historic event, the site 1100islam.rf will be launched on the Internet.

The meeting was also attended by Ayup Bibarsov, First Deputy Chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Bashkortostan, Yusuf Yakubov, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Tatarstan in Bashkortostan, Alfred Davletshin, representative of the World Congress of Tatars in Bashkortostan, Mars Tukaev, Deputy Head of the Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars and others.