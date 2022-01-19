During its existence, the Society of Tatar Culture “Chulpan” has implemented more than thirty projects

Last Tuesday, a meeting of the cadets of the White Sea-Onega branch of the FGBOU VO “State University of the Sea and River Fleet named after Admiral S.O. Makarov” with the head of the Karelian regional public association “Association of Tatar culture “Chulpan” Fadeeva Farida Mikhailovna; a representative from the Public Relations Department of the Office of the Administration of the Petrozavodsk City District represented by Ishchaulov Leonid Alekseevich, and a deputy of the Petrozavodsk City Council Alexander Viktorovich Ershov.

The main theme of the event was devoted to the preservation and promotion of the local history culture and history of Karelia, the announcement of future projects within the framework of the “Chulpan Association of Tatar Culture”, as well as interethnic cooperation between the Republic of Karelia and the Republic of Tatarstan.

“During our existence, we have implemented more than thirty projects aimed at strengthening interethnic ties, forming a culture of peace in the republic,” Farida Mikhailovna told the cadets. “Good and close relations have developed between Karelia and Tatarstan. Our republics have a Cooperation Agreement, thanks to which, for example, artists from Tatarstan performed on Karelian soil as part of the Sabantuy holiday, there is an exchange of sports teams at competitions, Karelian doctors can undergo training in the best Tatar clinics and much more.”

Announcing the project “G.R. Derzhavin in Karelia: personality, deeds, creativity” Farida Mikhailovna provided an opportunity for students to test their knowledge on the biography of Gavril Romanovich Derzhavin. Cadets, showing ingenuity and intuition, answered questions. The most active students were awarded with memorable gifts.

The representative of the Public Relations Office of the Administration of the Petrozavodsk City District, a 4th-year intern in the field of political science of Petrozavodsk State University Leonid Alekseevich Ishchaulov made an overview of the project “Famous names in the land of Karelian runes”, initiated by the “Association of Tatar culture” Chulpan “under the program Office of the Administration of the Petrozavodsk City District: “Promoting the development of civil society institutions and interethnic dialogue on the territory of the Petrozavodsk City District 2019-2021”, aimed at promoting the formation of local history culture.

Leonid Alekseevich noted the importance of such projects, which make it possible to actively popularize the history and culture of the Republic of Karelia, as well as the need for cooperation with national public associations focused on the implementation of programs whose goal is to develop interethnic and intercultural dialogues not only within the framework of one district, but also within the region (Republic Karelia) as a whole.

The guest of honor of the event was the Deputy of the city council of Petrozavodsk Alexander Viktorovich Ershov. In his brief speech, Alexander Viktorovich spoke about the memories that passed within the walls of the river school as a history teacher, and also expressed his attitude towards national cultural societies: “We support and will continue to support the efforts of Karelian national cultural societies, such as Chulpan. They are doing a good, very necessary and good deed!”