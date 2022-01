Vasil Shaikhraziev will take part in the celebration of the Day of Formation of the Ulyanovsk Region

Every year on January 19, the Day of Formation of the Ulyanovsk Region is celebrated. This year the region turns 79 years old.

On this occasion, today a solemn event will be held within the walls of the Regional Drama Theater named after I.A. Goncharov. Among the guests of honor invited to the celebration is Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaykhraziev.