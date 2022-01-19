Start of the competition “New Tatar play-2022”

The Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan, the Union of Theater Workers of the Republic of Tatarstan and the Tatar State Academic Theater named after G. Kamal announce another competition in the field of dramaturgy for the New Tatar Play – 2022 award.

Authors have the right to submit to the competition plays that have not been staged, not published in print, or that have not taken part in past competitions “New Tatar Play”.

The competition is closed; the texts of the plays typed on the computer are sent in 2 copies (it is obligatory to attach an electronic version) and are indicated by the author’s pseudonym, the data about the authors are sent in a separate sealed envelope (last name, first name, patronymic, date of birth, address and phone number, short creative biography) .

In cases of non-compliance with the conditions of the competition, i.e. if the author of the work is not indicated, or the information about the author does not correspond to reality, the play may be withdrawn from the competition by the decision of the jury even after summing up the results.

Plays sent to the competition are not returned or reviewed.

Works for the competition are accepted until October 1, 2022.

Texts must be sent to the address: 420021, Kazan, st. Tatarstan, house 1, Tatar State Academic Theater named after G. Kamal, competition “New Tatar play-2022”.

The authors of the three winning plays are awarded cash prizes. In addition, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan establishes a special award.

Depending on the quality of the works accepted for the competition, the jury may not award the first or one of the following prizes, and may also decide to declare the competition invalid.

Information about the competition can be obtained by calling 8 (843) 293-52-50 or by e-mail [email protected]

The competition is held in 2 stages:

– At the 1st stage (until November 1, 2022), the jury members read all the plays sent to the competition and make a short list of plays that will be admitted to the 2nd stage. The shortlist is published in the media and on the website www.kamalteatr.ru.

– At the 2nd stage, the jury determines the plays that won the competition, the names of their authors are announced on December 22, 2022.

The winning plays will be published as a manuscript in a special collection, and will also be offered to theaters for staging.