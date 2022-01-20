tatruen
The Ulyanovsk autonomy was awarded the Medal of Friendship of Peoples

On the 75th anniversary of the formation of the Ulyanovsk Region, Governor Sergei Morozov presented state and regional awards to distinguished residents.

The ceremony took place on January 19th.

By order of the Governor of the Ulyanovsk Region, for the contribution to strengthening friendship and cooperation between peoples, many years of fruitful activity in the preservation and development of the Tatar national culture, the Tatar language and national traditions on the territory of the Ulyanovsk Region, the public organization “Ulyanovsk Regional Tatar National Cultural Autonomy” was awarded the Medal of Friendship of Peoples.

