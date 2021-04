On April 13, the Kamala Theater began its tour of Zakamsk. On the first day of the tour, the Kamal group performed the performances “The Soul of a Pillow” and “Marry.tat” on the stages of the Meselinsky Theater and the local RDK, respectively. Already today the tour will continue in the city of Naberezhnye Chelny. The comedy of Ilgiz Zayniev “Marry.tat” will be played on the stage of the recreation center “Energetik”.

