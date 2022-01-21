Kamil Samigullin: The foundation stone of the Cathedral Mosque will be laid as part of May events

The laying of the foundation stone for the future Cathedral Mosque in Kazan will take place as part of the May events. Kamil Samigullin, chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of the Republic of Tatarstan, informed about this to Tatar-inform news agency.

According to him, the mosque is already included in the plan of federal events to celebrate the 1100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam by the Volga Bulgaria.

“It is understood that the laying of the stone [in the foundation of the future mosque] will take place as part of the May events. And in Tatarstan, if a stone is laid, the object is always completed. Therefore, the mosque will be built, inshallah (if Allah wills. – Ed.), Kamil Samigullin explained.

He added that there are still technical issues – bindings, coordination. Kamil Samigullin hopes that everything will be resolved positively.

“The most important thing is that a political decision has already been made,” Samigullin said.