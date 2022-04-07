Kazan hosted the Interregional Readings named after Kayum Nasyri

In the Russian-Tatar secondary school No. 81 named after. V.A.Grigoriev, Kazan, within the framework of the implementation of the event of the state program of the Republic of Tatarstan “Preservation, study and development of the state languages ​​of the Republic of Tatarstan and other languages ​​in the Republic of Tatarstan for 2014 – 2022”, the XX Interregional Youth Research Readings named after. Kayum Nasyri.

The purpose of the Readings is to identify capable, gifted children and create conditions for the development and realization of intellectual abilities. The participants of the Readings were students of 9-11 grades.

The work of the Readings was carried out in the following sections:

– “Style features of the Tatar language”;

– “Tatar prose and dramaturgy”;

– “Tatar poetry and oral folk art”;

– “Russian language and literature in the modern world”;

– “Local History” (in Tatar and Russian);

– “Problems of ecology in modern public space”;

– “Economy – a new look at familiar events”;

– “Geography – a world without boundaries”;

– “Mathematics and physics”;

– “Biology and chemistry”;

– “Digital technologies in human life”;

– “Decorative and applied art”.

The readings were carried out in two stages: at the first stage, papers were accepted, divided into sections and evaluated by reviewers. Out of 402 works sent to the Readings, only 174 works were selected for the second (full-time) stage. Among the participants of the full-time stage, 72 students were awarded diplomas of I, II, III degrees and encouraged with memorable prizes. The rest were awarded diplomas of participants in the readings.