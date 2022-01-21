Kazan is presented at the international tourism exhibition FITUR 2022 in Madrid

Kazan, along with Moscow, St. Petersburg and Sochi, is represented at the joint Visit Russia stand at the 42nd international tourism exhibition FITUR 2022 in Madrid. The exhibition was opened by King Felipe VI of Spain and his wife, Queen Letizia. The event takes place in the largest exhibition center in Madrid – IFEMA.

Kazan attracts exhibitors with its bright souvenirs, including new tourist cards. The delegates also talk about the culture of Kazan and Tatarstan, the press service of the Committee for Tourism Development reports.

In total, about 100 countries with 70 official representations take part in FITUR. Russia is represented by Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan and Sochi.