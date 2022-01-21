Kazan to host Interregional Olympiad in Tatar language and literature

From February 2 to 5, Kazan will host the Interregional Olympiad in the Tatar language and literature. More than 150 students of grades 8-11 from 21 regions of Russia will take part in it.

On February 3-4, on the basis of the Volga Region University of Physical Culture, Sports and Tourism, an Olympiad in the Tatar language and literature and an oral tour “Artistic Word” will be held, dedicated to the 65th anniversary of Musa Jalil being awarded the Lenin Prize for the cycle of poems “Moabit Notebooks”.

A cultural and excursion program has been prepared for the participants of the Olympiad with visits to the sights of Kazan, watching performances by leading Tatar theaters, meetings with representatives of the Union of Writers of the Republic of Tatarstan, the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Tatarstan reports.

On February 4, the closing ceremony of the Olympiad will take place at the Tatar State Theater of Drama and Comedy named after Karim Tinchurin.