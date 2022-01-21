The Mufti of Tatarstan presented the Order of Marjani I degree to the State Counselor of the Republic of Tatarstan

Today Mufti of Tatarstan Kamil Khazrat Samigullin met with the State Counselor of the Republic of Tatarstan, the first President of the Republic of Tatarstan Mintimer Shaimiev on the occasion of his 85th birthday. The head of the Religious Muslim Board of the Republic of Tatarstan congratulated the hero of the day and expressed gratitude for the support in the implementation of the activities of the Spiritual Board of Muslims of the Republic of Tatarstan and for the efforts for the development of Islam in Russia and interfaith harmony in Tatarstan. For his contribution to the preservation of religious and national traditions, to the creation of the Bulgarian Islamic Academy, to the revival of the ancient city of Bolgar, to the organization of the Religious Board of Muslims of the Republic of Tatarstan, the Mufti presented Mintimer Sharipovich with the highest award of the Religious Muslim Board of the Republic of Tatarstan – the Order of Marjani of the 1st degree.

