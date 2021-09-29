Marat Akhmetov met with representatives of the Tatar community of the Sursk Region

Deputy Chairman of the State Council of the Republic of Tatarstan Akhmetov, who arrived at the inauguration of the Governor of the Penza region, an honored guest from the Republic of Tatarstan, met with representatives of the Tatar community of the Sursk region.

During the conversation, held in a warm and friendly atmosphere, an exchange of views took place on political, social and economic issues.

Marat Gotovich visited the autonomy office and presented valuable gifts. He highly appreciated her work and thanked the Chairman of the Council of the Regional Public Organization “Tatar National-Cultural Autonomy of the Penza Region” Zhigansha Tuktarov for actively promoting Tatar culture, preserving the language and traditions of the Tatars of the Penza region.