Mendeleev choreographic collective “Shayan” was awarded the title “Honored collective of folk art”

The title “Honored collective of folk art” was awarded to the folk choreographic collective “Shayan” of the municipal autonomous institution “Palace of Culture named after Sergei Gassar” from Mendeleevsk, Republic of Tatarstan.

In 2021, the collective has celebrated its 45th anniversary. The collective was created in 1976 in the city of Mendeleevsk. The founder, permanent leader of the collective is the honored worker of culture of the Republic of Tatarstan, laureate of international and All-Russian competitions Nakiya Nasifullina. Currently, the team consists of 7 groups, in which more than three hundred children are engaged: preschoolers, schoolchildren, students of educational institutions and working youth.

The order on awarding the title “Honored Folk Art Collective” dated December 24, 2021 was signed by the Minister of Culture of the Russian Federation Olga Borisovna Lyubimova. The title is awarded by the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation for high achievements in the field of folk art and a significant contribution to the development of the cultural life of the regions of Russia for a period of 5 years. Each constituent entity of the Russian Federation has the right to nominate no more than one team per year.

The title “Honored Folk Art Collective” was awarded to 32 amateur groups from the Republic of Adygea, Buryatia, the Republic of Crimea, Tatarstan, Chuvashia, Kamchatka, Krasnoyarsk, Perm Territories, Amur, Arkhangelsk, Bryansk, Volgograd, Vologda, Voronezh, Irkutsk, Kaliningrad , Leningrad, Lipetsk, Moscow, Murmansk, Novosibirsk, Omsk, Penza, Sakhalin, Smolensk, Tver, Tyumen regions, St. Petersburg, Sevastopol, Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug – Ugra.