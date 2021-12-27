The next issue of the “Calendar of memorable dates and events of Tatarstan” for 2022 is presented

The Department of Tatar and Local Lore Literature of the National Library of the Republic of Tatarstan has prepared the next issue of the “Calendar of memorable dates and events of Tatarstan” for 2022.

“Calendar of memorable dates and events of Tatarstan” has been published annually since the end of the 50s of the last century by the National Library of the Republic of Tatarstan. It contains the main events and facts of the social, political, cultural life of the republic, the Tatar people, as well as the anniversaries of writers, culture and art, science and education.

The calendar is addressed to employees of libraries, museums, radio, television and the press, teachers, local historians. Its electronic version is available on the website of the National Library of the Republic of Tatarstan.

Employees of the department of Tatar and local history literature of the National Library of the Republic of Tatarstan are always ready to provide you with the information you need and answer any questions regarding significant and memorable dates of the republic.