Rustam Minnikhanov congratulated Zenit-Kazan on the victory in the Russian Cup

Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov congratulated the Zenit-Kazan volleyball club on a confident victory in the Russian Cup. He sent a telegram with words of congratulations to President of the Volleyball Federation of the Republic of Tatarstan Farid Mukhametshin, chairman of the CSO FSO “Dynamo” of the Republic of Tatarstan Asgat Safarov, senior coach of the Zenit-Kazan volleyball team Alexei Verbov and the entire team of the Zenit-Kazan volleyball club.

“Dear athletes! Dear Alexey Igorevich, Rafkat Abdulkhaevich, Farid Khairullovich and Asgat Akhmetovich! On behalf of all volleyball fans in Tatarstan and on my own behalf, I congratulate Zenit-Kazan on a confident victory in the Russian Cup, – the press service of the President of the Republic of Tatarstan quotes the text of the telegram. – The brilliant, well-coordinated game that the Kazan club showed in the final of the competition is an unconditional confirmation of the unsurpassed skill and unbending willpower of all players, the highest professionalism and competent decisions of the coaching staff, effective and fruitful work of managers. Your common and truly selfless work is one of the main components of success. It is especially valuable that Zenit won the honorary trophy and the title of the country’s strongest team for the 10th time, setting a record in the history of the tournament. ”

Minnikhanov thanked the entire coaching staff with “a triumph that became a bright culmination of the sporting achievements of the outgoing year.”

“I wish the Kazan“ Zenith ”to continue to be at the zenith of fame, good health and prosperity in everything!”, The telegram says.

We remind that on the eve of the volleyball players of Kazan “Zenith” in St. Petersburg in the final of the Cup of Russia with a score of 3: 0 beat last year’s trophy winner – Moscow “Dynamo”.

Zenit-Kazan won the 10th Russian Cup in its history (2004, 2007, 2009, 2014−2019, 2021). For the third time, Kazan defeated Dynamo in the final (2004, 2007, 2021).