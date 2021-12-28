Permanent Representative of Tatarstan in St. Petersburg took part in the presentation of a new publication about Gabdulla Tukai

The National Library of the Republic of Tatarstan hosted a presentation of a new three-volume publication “Gabdulla Tukai: Life and Work (Materials for the Chronicle of the Life and Work of Gabdulla Tukai)” FADN) in the category “Best Scientific Project”.

In the videoconferencing mode, the presentation was attended by the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Tatarstan in the city of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region Renat Valiullin.

Several days of Tukay’s life were associated with St. Petersburg. In April 1912, the poet visited this city at the invitation of the public and religious figure Musa Bigiev to participate in the publication of a new newspaper “Soz” (“Word”) or “Khobor” (“Izvestiya”). He lived on the banks of the Neva for only 13 days.

In 2006, a monument to Gabdulla Tukai was erected on the Petrograd side of the city, where the Tatar settlement was located in the times of Peter the Great. Located in the Tukai public garden at the corner of Kronverksky prospect and Zverinskaya street. The authors of the monument are sculptors A.G. Ziyakaev and Ya. Ya. Neumann.

And in 2007, at the initiative of the Tatar community and by the Decree of the Government of St. Petersburg dated June 7, 2007 No. 660, a memorial plaque was erected at the address: Kazanskaya Street, 5, where the poet stayed for a short time.

Every year, on the poet’s birthday, the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan in the city of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region organizes “Tukaev Readings”. In addition, there are contests of children’s drawing, poetry reading and native language lessons dedicated to G. Tukai.

In 2018, within the framework of events dedicated to the Day of the Republic of Tatarstan in St. Petersburg, a presentation of a new edition of the “Tukay Encyclopedia”, prepared by the staff of the Institute of Language, Literature and Art of the Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Tatarstan, took place.

The Tatars of St. Petersburg highly respect the memory and work of Gabdulla Tukay. In our people, a lot reminds us of the great Tatar poet, and he is firmly inscribed in the cultural outline of the Northern Capital.